Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.89.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BIP. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:BIP opened at $54.79 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $40.94 and a fifty-two week high of $56.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.56. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 105.37 and a beta of 0.77.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 277.14%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,714,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,838,000 after buying an additional 34,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 192,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $1,869,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 157,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,790,000 after buying an additional 85,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 720.3% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 30,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 26,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 4,200 kilometers (km) of natural gas pipelines; 2,000 km of electricity transmission lines; and 6.9 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as 1.5 million installed smart meters; and 330,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

