Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,452,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,048 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.84% of Brookfield Renewable worth $67,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BEPC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter worth $2,960,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,939,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,504,000 after purchasing an additional 548,049 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 978,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,008,000 after purchasing an additional 298,726 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter valued at $1,192,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 2,105.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 186,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,841,000 after acquiring an additional 177,609 shares during the period. 73.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on BEPC. Wells Fargo & Company raised Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Brookfield Renewable in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of BEPC stock opened at $38.90 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $63.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

