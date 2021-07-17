Bryant R. Riley Buys 33,316 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Stock

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 33,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,229,173.56.

Shares of NYSE:SAM traded down $5.77 on Friday, reaching $925.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,727. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,025.88. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $629.83 and a 52-week high of $1,349.98. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.96 and a beta of 0.79.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 23.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC increased its position in The Boston Beer by 4.0% during the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 13.0% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. decreased their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,280.00 to $1,074.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,600.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,530.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,219.80.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

