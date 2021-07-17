BSCView (BSCV) Hits Market Capitalization of $288,768.85

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 17th. BSCView has a total market cap of $288,768.85 and $182.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BSCView coin can now be bought for $0.0245 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BSCView has traded 44.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00039295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00103099 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00144173 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,784.96 or 1.00040322 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

BSCView Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

BSCView Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCView should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BSCView using one of the exchanges listed above.

