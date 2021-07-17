Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Insider Sells $1,419,800.00 in Stock

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total transaction of $1,419,800.00.

Shares of NYSE BBW traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.25. 517,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,852. The company has a market cap of $244.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.06. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $21.00.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $91.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.95 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 2.32%. On average, analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter worth approximately $376,000. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,546,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,670,000 after acquiring an additional 268,565 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

