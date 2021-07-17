Burger Swap Reaches Market Capitalization of $49.21 Million (BURGER)

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Burger Swap has a total market capitalization of $49.21 million and approximately $3.95 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Burger Swap has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. One Burger Swap coin can now be bought for about $3.88 or 0.00012050 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00049630 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002600 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00014219 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $266.00 or 0.00826100 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005716 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Burger Swap Coin Profile

Burger Swap is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 13,058,910 coins and its circulating supply is 12,683,910 coins. Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org . Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burger Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burger Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

