Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.60. Business First Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $45.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.27 million.

BFST has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.50 to $27.50 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFST traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $22.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,135. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.50. Business First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $24.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $476.09 million, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Business First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director James J. Buquet III sold 7,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $178,016.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,615.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John P. Ducrest bought 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.93 per share, for a total transaction of $108,881.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,881.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFST. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Business First Bancshares by 97.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 524,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,559,000 after buying an additional 259,397 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Business First Bancshares by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,073,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,859,000 after buying an additional 111,346 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Business First Bancshares by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 34,105 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 42.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 78,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 23,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Institutional investors own 29.46% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

