Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Short Interest Up 47.0% in June

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 313,300 shares, a growth of 47.0% from the June 15th total of 213,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Byline Bancorp stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.01. The stock had a trading volume of 135,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,513. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.64. The stock has a market cap of $888.88 million, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.41. Byline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $72.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.40 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 18.41%. On average, analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

Several analysts have weighed in on BY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Byline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

In other news, Director William G. Kistner bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $27,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 3,464 shares of company stock valued at $80,150 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 10.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,908,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,366,000 after acquiring an additional 179,787 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its position in Byline Bancorp by 4.3% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,349,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,546,000 after purchasing an additional 55,050 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Byline Bancorp by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 183,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 52,624 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Byline Bancorp by 222.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 51,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 220.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 40,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

