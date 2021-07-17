ByteNext (BNU) Achieves Market Cap of $881,846.42

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One ByteNext coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000792 BTC on popular exchanges. ByteNext has a total market capitalization of $881,846.42 and approximately $58,439.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ByteNext has traded down 22.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00038661 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00103225 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.74 or 0.00143793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,725.59 or 0.99741178 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003160 BTC.

ByteNext Coin Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,500,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

ByteNext Coin Trading

