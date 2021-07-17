Bytom Achieves Market Capitalization of $79.87 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 17th. Bytom has a market cap of $79.87 million and $20.14 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0553 or 0.00000174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.34 or 0.00382269 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00009244 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000532 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000041 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,691,731,425 coins and its circulating supply is 1,444,446,494 coins. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

