Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cabot’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02. Cabot posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,800%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot will report full-year earnings of $4.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cabot.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 19.21% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cabot from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Loop Capital upgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cabot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Cabot stock traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.75. The stock had a trading volume of 428,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,811. Cabot has a 12 month low of $34.84 and a 12 month high of $65.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Cabot’s payout ratio is 67.31%.

In other news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $675,969.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,811.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 18.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot in the first quarter worth approximately $771,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Cabot by 52.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 10,858 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cabot by 9.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,024,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $158,602,000 after buying an additional 259,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Cabot in the first quarter worth approximately $488,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

