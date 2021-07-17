Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lessened its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,170 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,507 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $5,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,598,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,465,613,000 after acquiring an additional 324,117 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,029,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $687,431,000 after buying an additional 37,014 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,627,389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $496,916,000 after buying an additional 531,876 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,511,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $481,050,000 after buying an additional 909,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,387,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $464,084,000 after buying an additional 384,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on CDNS shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.12.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $141,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,574,622.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $6,073,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,434,304.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,982,650. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $137.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.45 and a fifty-two week high of $149.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.33. The company has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.83, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.00.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.