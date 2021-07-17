CafeSwap Token (BREW) Price Down 26% This Week

CafeSwap Token (CURRENCY:BREW) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 17th. One CafeSwap Token coin can currently be bought for $0.87 or 0.00002707 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CafeSwap Token has traded down 26% against the dollar. CafeSwap Token has a market capitalization of $3.73 million and approximately $56,283.00 worth of CafeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CafeSwap Token Profile

CafeSwap Token’s total supply is 4,336,755 coins and its circulating supply is 4,270,931 coins. CafeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @CafeSwapFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “CafeSwap is a yield farming and staking platform on BSC Chain. It has chosen BSC because of its low tnx fees and faster speed. It has built this project to provide the best experience with farming while regulating the supply, believing in partnerships hence it aims to bring all BSC DeFi ecosystems in one place to have a friendly ecosystem for all users. “

Buying and Selling CafeSwap Token

