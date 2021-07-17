CaixaPay Price Tops $0.10 on Top Exchanges (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 3,850.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 17th. During the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded 3,826.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. CaixaPay has a total market cap of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CaixaPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CaixaPay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00039186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00101931 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.59 or 0.00144345 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,737.59 or 1.00480033 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

CaixaPay Coin Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com . CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

CaixaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaixaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CaixaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CaixaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CaixaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.