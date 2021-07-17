California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 12,722 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,446,272 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,722 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Twitter worth $92,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TWTR. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Twitter from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities raised Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Twitter in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Twitter in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, dropped their price objective on Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.95.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total value of $153,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $167,470.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,886 shares of company stock worth $4,500,349. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TWTR stock opened at $66.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.26. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.73 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.76 and a beta of 0.76.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Equities analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

