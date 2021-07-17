California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 1,327 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Moody’s worth $90,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $377.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $70.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $253.17 and a 12-month high of $379.88.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.43%.

MCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.75.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 10,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.85, for a total value of $3,420,827.60. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total transaction of $257,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,362,549. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,301 shares of company stock worth $6,110,932 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

