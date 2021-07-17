California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 217 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Equinix worth $112,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $864.48.

In other Equinix news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,517 shares in the company, valued at $10,137,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,501 shares of company stock worth $14,799,508. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $831.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $780.81. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $845.62.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.21 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

