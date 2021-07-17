California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 2,428 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,755 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.19% of Autodesk worth $113,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 22.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 84.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $293.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.83 and a 12 month high of $321.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.73. The company has a market cap of $64.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.33.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

