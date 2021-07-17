California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 8,814 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,111,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,814 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Fiserv worth $132,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FISV. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $594,904,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,216,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,525,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877,909 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 14,762.0% during the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,276,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254,718 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,760 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 322.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,918,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,015,000 shares of company stock worth $2,708,735,500 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FISV. Truist cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.30.

Fiserv stock opened at $111.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The firm has a market cap of $74.14 billion, a PE ratio of 86.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.18.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. Fiserv’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

