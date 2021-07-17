California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 1,091 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $88,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,035,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,436,290,000 after purchasing an additional 728,261 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,077,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $982,831,000 after purchasing an additional 313,907 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,610,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,590,000 after purchasing an additional 23,271 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 169.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,743,000 after purchasing an additional 767,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $506,839,000. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $703.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $653.47.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $583.24 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $664.64. The stock has a market cap of $62.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $534.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by $2.11. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total transaction of $43,112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 987,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,154,588.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total transaction of $495,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,940,173.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,612 shares of company stock valued at $48,356,412. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.