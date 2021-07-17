California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 2,079 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 307,610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.19% of Northrop Grumman worth $99,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Searle & CO. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% in the first quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 6,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 14.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.9% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 4.7% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 40.0% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,527,088.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,730,628.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,146,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.60.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $362.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $369.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $58.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $379.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

