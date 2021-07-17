California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 36,404 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,500,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,404 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Newmont worth $90,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 47.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM opened at $61.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $54.18 and a 52-week high of $75.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.84.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

NEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.07.

In other Newmont news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,311 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $448,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,929,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,784 shares of company stock valued at $5,783,791. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

