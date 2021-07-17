California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,526,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,950 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of MetLife worth $92,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MetLife by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,261,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,967,251,000 after buying an additional 1,052,030 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in MetLife by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,559,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,587,189,000 after buying an additional 4,515,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in MetLife by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,679,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,945,000 after buying an additional 301,013 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MetLife by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,106,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,543,000 after buying an additional 3,222,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $392,304,000. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.43.

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Esther Lee sold 7,800 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $505,128.00. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MET opened at $57.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $67.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.41 billion, a PE ratio of 46.81, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.31.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

