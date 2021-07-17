California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,371 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of AON worth $85,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 662.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,415,000 after buying an additional 956,877 shares during the last quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV purchased a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter valued at $134,780,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in AON by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,454,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,593,000 after purchasing an additional 550,588 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter valued at $105,454,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in AON by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,014,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,493,000 after purchasing an additional 451,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock opened at $231.73 on Friday. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $179.52 and a 52-week high of $260.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.85.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. AON had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. AON’s payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

Several analysts have commented on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James set a $235.04 price target on AON and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.40.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

