California State Teachers Retirement System Has $124.24 Million Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 462,687 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Norfolk Southern worth $124,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $592,504,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,773,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,084,755,000 after buying an additional 897,259 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $138,619,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 82.0% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,037,832 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $278,679,000 after buying an additional 467,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,182,275 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $280,920,000 after buying an additional 418,486 shares in the last quarter. 72.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $260.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $272.75. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.82 and a fifty-two week high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.81%.

In other news, CEO James A. Squires sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.21, for a total transaction of $19,754,700.00. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.08, for a total value of $5,561,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 93,700 shares of company stock valued at $26,383,010 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.41.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

