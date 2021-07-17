California State Teachers Retirement System Has $161.90 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 271,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,698 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Lam Research worth $161,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $728,936,000. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $658,961,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,679,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,951,867,000 after purchasing an additional 385,985 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 77.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 410,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,165,000 after purchasing an additional 179,622 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,348,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $636,687,000 after purchasing an additional 163,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

LRCX opened at $588.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $625.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $292.28 and a 12-month high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

LRCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. increased their price objective on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.86.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total value of $2,774,595.65. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

