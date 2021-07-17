California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,159,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.19% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $96,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $965,000. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 22,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 53,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 35,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW opened at $106.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $70.92 and a twelve month high of $109.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.21.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $841,568.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 379,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,838,530.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 35,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total transaction of $3,280,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,952,544.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,362 shares of company stock valued at $18,672,161. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.14.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

