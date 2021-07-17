California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 20,850 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,452,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,850 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Dominion Energy worth $110,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 27.2% in the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 118.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 9,596 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $300,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $1,056,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 26.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,037,000 after buying an additional 263,377 shares during the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank raised Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.20.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $77.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $62.23 billion, a PE ratio of 73.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.