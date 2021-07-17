California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 9,350 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,350 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.20% of Dollar General worth $95,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WMS Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General stock opened at $222.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $225.25. The stock has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.90.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $207.00 target price (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.35.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $2,049,894.00. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.