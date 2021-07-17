Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Director Sells $52,200.00 in Stock

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Director Vibhu Vivek sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $52,200.00.

NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $41.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.54. Cambium Networks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $66.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.91.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $88.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.07 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 12.81%. Cambium Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research began coverage on Cambium Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.80.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMBM. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 268.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after acquiring an additional 196,500 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Cambium Networks by 158,565.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 182,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,525,000 after purchasing an additional 182,350 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 396,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after purchasing an additional 128,070 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 278.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 107,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 425.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 116,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after buying an additional 94,311 shares in the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

