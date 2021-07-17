Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,825,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 629,415 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 2.89% of Camden Property Trust worth $310,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $408,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,051,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,025,907.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,736,476.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $6,746,100.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,005,058.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,379 shares of company stock worth $8,047,941. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $144.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.38. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $85.74 and a 52-week high of $144.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.72.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 10.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

CPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.29.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

