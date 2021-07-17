Canaccord Genuity Trims SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Target Price to C$24.00

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report issued on Saturday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of SSR Mining to C$35.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.50 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.89.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Shares of TSE SSRM opened at C$20.39 on Friday. SSR Mining has a 1 year low of C$17.29 and a 1 year high of C$33.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 6.03.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.