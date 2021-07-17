Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $127.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) to announce $127.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $112.75 million to $140.35 million. Canopy Growth posted sales of $85.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full year sales of $622.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $552.78 million to $674.78 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $881.00 million, with estimates ranging from $712.70 million to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.67). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 311.30%. The firm had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.72) EPS. Canopy Growth’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CGC shares. Bank of America started coverage on Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. MKM Partners raised Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC opened at $19.58 on Friday. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $56.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 9.98.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGC. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 485.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 223.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. 12.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

