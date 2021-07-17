Capital (LON:CAPD) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Capital Limited (LON:CAPD) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 82.60 ($1.08). Capital shares last traded at GBX 82 ($1.07), with a volume of 183,044 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Capital from GBX 101 ($1.32) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Capital alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 78.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £155.85 million and a P/E ratio of 6.51.

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.