Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 497,100 shares, a growth of 54.7% from the June 15th total of 321,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 451.9 days.

CPXWF opened at $32.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.81. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $33.96.

CPXWF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Capital Power from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Capital Power from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Capital Power from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

