Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$41.26. Capital Power shares last traded at C$41.02, with a volume of 195,445 shares trading hands.

CPX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$41.00 price target on shares of Capital Power in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Capital Power in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. ATB Capital upped their target price on Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Capital Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.09.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.01. The firm has a market cap of C$4.70 billion and a PE ratio of 23.93.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$496.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Capital Power Co. will post 1.9095338 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.41, for a total value of C$75,659.23. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.34, for a total transaction of C$826,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,359 shares in the company, valued at C$924,218.21.

Capital Power Company Profile (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

