Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Director Sells $746,018.00 in Stock

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $746,018.00.

Shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.35. The company had a trading volume of 509,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,976. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.35. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.32.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $55.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.92 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 25.23%. Equities research analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 2.63%. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is 72.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFFN. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 863.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 146.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,963 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 76.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

