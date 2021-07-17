Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 3,687 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 354 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of A stock opened at $148.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.27. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.69 and a 52 week high of $151.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on A shares. boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Societe Generale raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.84.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 9,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,222,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,249,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,265,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,853 shares of company stock valued at $6,394,507 in the last ninety days.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

