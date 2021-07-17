Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 51,597 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 34,398.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,747 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,597 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CATY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 69.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CATY stock opened at $37.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.50. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $151.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.58 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 10.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

