Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 624 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Amedisys were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Amedisys by 243.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,857 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,526,000 after acquiring an additional 38,887 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at $3,861,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at $344,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at $6,433,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amedisys by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Shares of AMED stock opened at $258.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $256.16. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.09 and a 52 week high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.89 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 28.53%. Amedisys’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMED has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.77.

In other Amedisys news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total value of $255,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total transaction of $324,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,099,030.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,347 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.