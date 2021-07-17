Captrust Financial Advisors Decreases Holdings in AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its stake in shares of AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,649 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 5.82% of AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

SPDV opened at $29.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.78. AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF has a twelve month low of $20.54 and a twelve month high of $32.37.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV).

Receive News & Ratings for AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.