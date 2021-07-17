Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 4,771.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,754 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,328 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OC. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $196,186,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,537,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,599,000 after buying an additional 1,396,261 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 532.3% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,554,000 after buying an additional 1,283,942 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,383,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,361,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,138,333,000 after buying an additional 645,355 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Shares of OC opened at $92.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.40. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $58.68 and a 52-week high of $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.