Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Unilever were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Unilever by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Unilever by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 319.9% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Unilever stock opened at $60.15 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $51.98 and a twelve month high of $63.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.04. The firm has a market cap of $158.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.5159 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.08%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

