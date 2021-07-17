Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Equifax were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Equifax by 1,087.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Equifax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Equifax by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EFX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $259.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.96.

In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total value of $2,185,441.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE EFX opened at $254.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.42. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $135.98 and a one year high of $254.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $237.45.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

