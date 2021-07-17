Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,804,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 231.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 17,321 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 643.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,204,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,631 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.82.

Shares of LYB opened at $96.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.60. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $61.52 and a 52-week high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.74.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 16.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.57%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,210 shares of company stock worth $254,077. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

