Captrust Financial Advisors Has $2.10 Million Position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 37.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,095 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.14% of Codexis worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDXS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 2,965.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Codexis in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Codexis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Codexis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Codexis alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDXS. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Codexis to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Codexis in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Codexis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.40.

In related news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 70,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $1,298,603.25. Also, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $406,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,578.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 92,885 shares of company stock worth $1,761,403 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXS opened at $19.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.67. Codexis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.24 and a twelve month high of $29.56.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.85 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 35.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.58%. Codexis’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.