Captrust Financial Advisors Has $2.23 Million Stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,694 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,324 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in BP were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of BP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of BP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BP by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $23.87 on Friday. BP p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $14.74 and a 52-week high of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.65.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.35. BP had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $36.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. BP’s payout ratio is presently -73.37%.

BP has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BP to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of BP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. BP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.30.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

