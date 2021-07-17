Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 63.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 48.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 36,216 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 317.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 57,028.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 31,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after acquiring an additional 31,936 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $1,344,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $487,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

In related news, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $196.90 per share, with a total value of $98,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,510.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $194.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $57.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.19. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.33 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $193.06.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.98%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

