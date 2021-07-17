Captrust Financial Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,755 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.15% of StoneX Group worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the first quarter valued at $32,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 26.9% in the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 43,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

In other StoneX Group news, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total transaction of $398,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,321 shares in the company, valued at $4,267,055.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Charles M. Lyon sold 16,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.41, for a total value of $1,116,806.90. Insiders sold 41,602 shares of company stock worth $2,870,358 in the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of StoneX Group stock opened at $62.66 on Friday. StoneX Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $70.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.42.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $334.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.