Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 4,324 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 34.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Entegris were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 123.0% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 363,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,623,000 after purchasing an additional 200,396 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Entegris by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Entegris by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 349,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,060,000 after acquiring an additional 219,539 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Entegris by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,884,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,440,437,000 after acquiring an additional 678,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Entegris by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 630,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,511,000 after acquiring an additional 337,883 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ENTG. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.40.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $112.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.90 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.09. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.61 and a 1 year high of $126.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.05 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

In related news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total transaction of $238,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,105.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 9,189 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,102,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,316 shares of company stock worth $3,596,263 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

